Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

PR stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,174. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 4.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

