Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Announces Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,149,000 after purchasing an additional 460,102 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,144,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

