Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -165.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $24,684,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 935,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after buying an additional 563,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Stories

