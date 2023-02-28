Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Perrigo Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. Perrigo has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -165.08%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

