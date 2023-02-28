Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.
Perrigo Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of PRGO stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. Perrigo has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).
Further Reading
