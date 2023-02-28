Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Boosted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

