Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 445,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

PNGAY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. 199,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.76.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

