Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 445,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance
PNGAY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. 199,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.76.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
