Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.91.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,067,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after purchasing an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

