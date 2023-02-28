Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Up to $9.65

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $10.61. Playtika shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 322,252 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Playtika by 4,125.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $130,000.
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
