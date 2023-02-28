Playtika Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,227 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,108% compared to the typical volume of 1,260 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

In related news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Playtika by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Playtika by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLTK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,907. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Playtika has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

