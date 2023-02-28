Pocket Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $63.89 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $63.89 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

