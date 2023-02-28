Polymath (POLY) Price Reaches $0.19

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $179.44 million and approximately $333,204.87 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00401657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.19060033 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $688,768.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

