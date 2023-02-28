Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Down 71.6% in February

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post Holdings Partnering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSPC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,566,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 4,263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

Post Holdings Partnering Price Performance

PSPC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,253. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

About Post Holdings Partnering

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.