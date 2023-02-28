PotCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $144.69 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $848,809.58 and $144.69 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00404912 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00027955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000833 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004282 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000369 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,212,070 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

