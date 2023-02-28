PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $328,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in PPL by 1,338.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.34. 493,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,706. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.