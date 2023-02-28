PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

PRA Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $46.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 119,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $405,200. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PRA Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. TheStreet raised PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

