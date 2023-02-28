Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 125 at Berenberg Bank

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Primary Health Properties to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 108.60 ($1.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.27, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.95. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 95.75 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 152.30 ($1.84).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.63. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

