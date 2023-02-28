Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $144.33

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.33 and last traded at $144.00, with a volume of 666676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.67. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,032 shares of company stock worth $7,467,138. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

