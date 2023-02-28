Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.93 million. Progyny also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.26-0.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.09. 1,744,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $543,196.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,567 shares of company stock worth $5,827,839 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Progyny by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.