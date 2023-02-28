Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.93 million. Progyny also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.26-0.32 EPS.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.
PGNY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.09. 1,744,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Progyny by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
