Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.80 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. 1,068,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,765. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Progyny had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $44,975.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Progyny by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Progyny by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

