Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.80 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. 1,068,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,765. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31.

Insider Activity at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Progyny had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $44,975.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Progyny by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Progyny by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

