ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $26.71

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.71, but opened at $27.90. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 480,445 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 32.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

