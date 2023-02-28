Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. Prothena has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prothena will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $886,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $15,134.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $886,387.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $13,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,687. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Prothena by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

