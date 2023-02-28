PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Down 92.1% in February

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADOOY remained flat at $9.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. 72 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.06.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.5945 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

