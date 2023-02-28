Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Puma Company Profile

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

