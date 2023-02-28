Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Puma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.
Puma Company Profile
