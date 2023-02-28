Pundi X (New) One Day Volume Reaches $12.82 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $133.56 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.87 or 0.00422371 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,683.22 or 0.28549489 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.51784436 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $13,471,357.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

