Qtum 24 Hour Volume Tops $50.47 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. Qtum has a market cap of $346.53 million and approximately $50.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00014100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,554,692 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

