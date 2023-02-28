Quantfury Token Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $9.72 or 0.00041373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $97.24 million and approximately $31,183.08 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.70208509 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $39,497.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

