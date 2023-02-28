QuarkChain One Day Volume Reaches $3.25 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $61.43 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

