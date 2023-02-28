QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.22 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $61.89 million and $6.22 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

