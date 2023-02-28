Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QBCRF. CIBC upped their target price on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Quebecor from C$31.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $22.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. Quebecor has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.06.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.