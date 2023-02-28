QUINT Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. QUINT has a market cap of $963.93 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00005137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

