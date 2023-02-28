QUINT (QUINT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $955.70 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00005146 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $955.70 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.45 or 0.00419640 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,586.90 or 0.28364888 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000149 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.