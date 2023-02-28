Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Qumu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Qumu Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of QUMU stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
