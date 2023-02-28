Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Qumu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Qumu by 23.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

