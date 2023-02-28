Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $72.85 million and $6.19 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.01300622 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00013616 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034502 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.38 or 0.01653286 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1,563.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,977,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

