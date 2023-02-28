Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) Trading Up 3.1%

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.99. Approximately 3,076,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,657,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.
Raging River Exploration Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57.
Raging River Exploration Company Profile
Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.
Read More
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Raging River Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raging River Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.