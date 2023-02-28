Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Tops $378.61 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $378.61 million and $10.93 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Ravencoin
Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,259,691,297 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars.
