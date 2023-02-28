Raymond James Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $45.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.44.

YETI stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.48. YETI has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

