Raymond James Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $45.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.44.
YETI Price Performance
YETI stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.48. YETI has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YETI (YETI)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.