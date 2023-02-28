Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of RYAM stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 526,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,893. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

