Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.99. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 1,050,252 shares.
The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
The stock has a market cap of $507.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.
