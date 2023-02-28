Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on March 24th

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

Shares of RECI stock opened at GBX 140.47 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.94. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.50 ($1.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £322.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,561.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

