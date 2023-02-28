Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on March 24th

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance
Shares of RECI stock opened at GBX 140.47 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.94. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.50 ($1.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £322.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,561.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62.
About Real Estate Credit Investments
Featured Stories
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
- Why Government Contracts are a Blessing and Curse for Rocket Lab
- Livent Pullback Presents an Electric Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.