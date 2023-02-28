Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Sells $62,560.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $64,560.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $61,600.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 630,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,146. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.32. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $14.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

