Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $31.91.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.45 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

