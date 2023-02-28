Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RPTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $442.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Repare Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,094,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,511,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1,913.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 247,926 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 197,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,269,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,918,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after buying an additional 155,283 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.