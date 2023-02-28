Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ RBCAA traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.374 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBCAA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.