Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 28th (ABF, ACB, AI, BTO, CMB, ELD, FM, HEXO, IFC, LCFS)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 28th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,000 ($24.13) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Associated British Foods plc alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$1.80 to C$1.31.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

was given a C$13.88 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$6.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) was given a C$0.31 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$2.80 to C$2.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$228.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price lowered by Acumen Capital from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $275.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Organigram (TSE:OGI) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $60.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,750 ($33.18) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) was given a C$7.50 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$4.95 to C$3.65.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$204.00 to C$215.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.