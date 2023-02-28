Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for British American Tobacco (BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON: BATS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/27/2023 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,100 ($49.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/14/2023 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($48.27) price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – British American Tobacco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($48.27) to GBX 3,600 ($43.44). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/10/2023 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($48.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/10/2023 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,500 ($42.23) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/9/2023 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($48.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2023 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,500 ($42.23) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/6/2023 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,050 ($48.87) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/31/2023 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,700 ($56.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/31/2023 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($48.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/30/2023 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,800 ($45.85) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/11/2023 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,800 ($45.85) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/11/2023 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($48.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/2/2023 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,800 ($45.85) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.1 %

LON BATS traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,213 ($38.77). 3,091,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,180.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,303.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,893 ($34.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.98). The firm has a market cap of £71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.34, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.37.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,910.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Jane Farr acquired 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($38.25) per share, with a total value of £12,426.40 ($14,995.05). In other news, insider Karen Guerra acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,055 ($36.86) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($121,654.40). Also, insider Susan Jane Farr purchased 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($38.25) per share, with a total value of £12,426.40 ($14,995.05). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $11,370,211. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

