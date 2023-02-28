Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) recently:

2/25/2023 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Rockwell Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2023 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2023 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/31/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RMTI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 157,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,387. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

