Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN):

2/23/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/26/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2023 – Applied DNA Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

