ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,445 shares in the company, valued at $55,818,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,445 shares in the company, valued at $55,818,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,358,157. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.10. 35,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

