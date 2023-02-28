Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.61

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 294492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. StockNews.com cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

