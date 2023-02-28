RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,950 by Analysts at Barclays

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,750 ($33.18) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

Shares of RHIM stock traded down GBX 101.63 ($1.23) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,514.37 ($30.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,557 ($18.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,812 ($33.93). The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,506.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,131.71.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

